Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 92.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Superior Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.51.

Shares of Superior Energy Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. 12,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. Superior Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.04.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by $2.18. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 83.23%. The company had revenue of $336.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

