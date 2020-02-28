Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.80

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 43912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

