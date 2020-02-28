Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Raymond James

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.48. Switch has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $17.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 924,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,700. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,897,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after buying an additional 335,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Switch by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,508,000 after purchasing an additional 930,388 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Switch by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,303,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,412,000 after purchasing an additional 184,593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Switch by 78.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,251,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Switch by 19.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.