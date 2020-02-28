Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 326,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.4% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $256,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at $780,124.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 777,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,256,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,024 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $56.88. 7,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,658. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.47. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

