Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe Sells 2,330 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $129,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryan Rishe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $135,582.70.

On Friday, January 10th, Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $309,138.99.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,809. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.22. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.79%. Equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,574,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 99,831 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,846,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,660,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

