Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Mizuho

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.41.

Shares of TRGP opened at $32.27 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $980,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $282,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,176,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,729,000 after buying an additional 79,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

