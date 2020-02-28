TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

CGBD opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $738.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.68%.

Several research firms have commented on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Co lowered TCG BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

