Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 309,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,292. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 60,907.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.