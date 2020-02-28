Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TECK. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.00. 309,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

