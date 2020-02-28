Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TNK stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $493.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.86, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNK. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

