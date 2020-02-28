Telcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $117,193.00 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $117,193.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00052239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00496072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.97 or 0.06645081 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00065725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029171 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011677 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

