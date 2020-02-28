Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP James J. Leyden Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TFX traded down $16.25 on Friday, reaching $320.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,922. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.56 and a 12-month high of $398.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.84. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after purchasing an additional 259,880 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 70.7% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

