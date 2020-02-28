Think Childcare Ltd (ASX:TNK) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

Think Childcare Ltd (ASX:TNK) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Think Childcare’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Think Childcare stock opened at A$1.23 ($0.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 million and a P/E ratio of 16.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Think Childcare has a fifty-two week low of A$1.14 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.95 ($1.38).

In related news, insider Mathew Edwards 25,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Think Childcare

Think Childcare Limited owns, operates, and manages childcare facilities in Australia. The company operates and manages approximately 78 long day childcare facilities for children between the ages of 6 weeks and 6 years old. It also identifies and develops greenfield services as child care services; and offers consultancy services to third parties and incubator partners to identify and develop greenfield services.

