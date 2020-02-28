Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 1380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the third quarter worth $2,164,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 6.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 8.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 14.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 90,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $895.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

About Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE)

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.