Thomas H. Decker Purchases 5,885 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Thomas H. Decker bought 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,244.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,213.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MXC opened at $3.41 on Friday. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.68.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.