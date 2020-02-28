Thomas Tesoro Sells 310 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $14,973.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SMP opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $55.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

