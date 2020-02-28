ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €11.90 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €11.90 ($13.84) price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.78% from the stock’s current price.

TKA has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.15 ($14.12).

ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €8.70 ($10.12) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.85. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

