Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Major Shareholder Michael Gene Barnes Buys 24,121 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes bought 24,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $164,746.43. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,155,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,703,547.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,943 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $20,159.55.

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 3,403 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $23,786.97.

NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.89. 3,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,518. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $238.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.06. Tiptree Inc has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIPT. BidaskClub cut Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at $6,363,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Tiptree in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tiptree by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Tiptree in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Tiptree by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

