TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $58.99. 177,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,030. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cfra raised TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

