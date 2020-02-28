Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

TOL stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. 41,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

