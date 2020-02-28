TowneBank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th.

TowneBank has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TowneBank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.