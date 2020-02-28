Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $305.00 at SunTrust Banks

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price raised by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.35.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $268.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.20, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.42. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $173.60 and a 12 month high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,686,131.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 400 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $94,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,368.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,109 shares of company stock valued at $46,815,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,039,000 after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,046,000 after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,166,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 378,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,381,000 after buying an additional 94,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.