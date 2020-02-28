Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Director Chad C. Deaton Acquires 35,000 Shares of Stock

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Director Chad C. Deaton bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 412,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,002. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $311,041,000 after buying an additional 1,375,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,179,664 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,212 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,113,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $179,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,655 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,684,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 490.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,191,795 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 990,068 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

