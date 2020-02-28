TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider John T. Danaher Sells 24,028 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $2,285,543.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,403,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TRU stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 287.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

