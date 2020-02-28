Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) CEO James E. Cline Sells 12,100 Shares of Stock

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $98.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

