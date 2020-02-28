Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks Sells 5,048 Shares

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $504,951.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,442.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:TREX opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $109.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after purchasing an additional 205,842 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,784,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,119,000 after buying an additional 120,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,118,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,392,000 after buying an additional 693,092 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Trex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 970,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,187,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after buying an additional 71,416 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

