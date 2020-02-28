Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Insider Adam Dante Zambanini Sells 3,395 Shares

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TREX traded down $4.12 on Friday, reaching $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,846. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex Company Inc has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $109.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trex by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

