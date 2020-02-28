Trican Well Service Ltd (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOLWF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.