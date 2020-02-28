Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze Purchases 56,782 Shares

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 56,782 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $1,188,447.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.09.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

