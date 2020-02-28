Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.71 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Tronox updated its FY20 guidance to $0.55-1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 12,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,716. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. Tronox has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

