Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Issues Earnings Results

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Turning Point Brands updated its Q1 2020

TPB traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. 2,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.68. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $498.43 million, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

