U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $101.38 and last traded at $101.54, with a volume of 403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.19.

The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,458,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 373.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.35.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

