U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

