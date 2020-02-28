UBS Group Raises Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $188.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JLL. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.18.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $144.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $124.01 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.57. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 85.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,986 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,041,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.