Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $741.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE UIS opened at $14.84 on Friday. Unisys has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $987.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UIS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

