UNITE Group plc (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.95 ($0.30) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $10.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UTG opened at GBX 1,158 ($15.23) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,288.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,173.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. UNITE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 888 ($11.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77). The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,217.50 ($16.02).

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

