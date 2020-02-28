United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.26

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 167947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

About United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

