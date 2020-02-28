Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. Univar has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNVR. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

