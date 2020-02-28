Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Stephens

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $153.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

UHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.72. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $117.77 and a 52-week high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

