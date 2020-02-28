Urban Outfitters, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

