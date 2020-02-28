US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,200 Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 8,524.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBSB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 71,168 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. 2,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

