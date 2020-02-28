US Bancorp DE Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $46,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 9.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,552. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $431,482.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,649 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

