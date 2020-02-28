US Bancorp DE Has $109,000 Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 103.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,785. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

