US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,075,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 729,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 678,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,713 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 637,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,982. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

