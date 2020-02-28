US Bancorp DE Sells 19,216 Shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2,778.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 55.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,711. Kimball Electronics Inc has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $349.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $307.08 million for the quarter.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

