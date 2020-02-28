US Bancorp DE Sells 3,121 Shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Movado Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOV traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,087. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Movado Group, Inc has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $339.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.21). Movado Group had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

