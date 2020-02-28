Valerie Kay Sells 1,900 Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $23,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $696,635.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $22,876.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $24,548.00.

LC opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 7.79. LendingClub Corp has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,042.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LC. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $83,981,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,258,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,738,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $28,181,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

