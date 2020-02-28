Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 71,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

