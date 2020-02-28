Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $115.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.71 and a 200 day moving average of $128.09. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

