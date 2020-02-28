Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Reduced by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $161.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $154.74 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

